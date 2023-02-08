Manor ISD Underway on 116,000 SF Elementary, Middle School Campus in Metro Austin

MANOR, TEXAS — The Manor Independent School District is underway on construction of a 116,000-square-foot elementary and middle school campus in the state capital’s northwestern suburb. The project is part of larger $174 million academic development initiative that also includes an 85,000-square-foot high school building. The campus, which will be able to support about 800 students in grades K through 8, will feature a media center, two art rooms, three maker spaces, performing arts classrooms and competition-level athletic fields.