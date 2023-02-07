Manor ISD Underway on 85,000 SF High School Campus in Metro Austin

Posted on by in Civic, Development, Texas

MANOR, TEXAS — The Manor Independent School District is underway on construction of an 85,000-square-foot high school campus in the state capital’s northwestern suburb. The campus will feature a commons area, coffee shop and a buffet-style café and will be able to support about 800 students. Construction of the project, which is part of larger $174 million academic development initiative, is expected to be complete in time for the 2023-2024 school year.