Friday, September 18, 2026
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AcquisitionsIndustrialSouth CarolinaSoutheast

Manova Partners Acquires 1 MSF Logistics Facility in Spartanburg, South Carolina

by Abby Cox

SPARTANBURG, S.C. — Munich-based Manova Partners has acquired Spartanburg 221, a roughly 1 million-square-foot logistics facility located at 2536 Chesnee Highway in Spartanburg. New York-based Rockefeller Group sold the property for an undisclosed price.

Delivered in 2024 on 87 acres, Spartanburg 221 was fully leased at the time of sale to an undisclosed tenant, which operates on a triple-net lease. The industrial property features 344 car parking spaces, 346 trailer parking spaces, 140 dock-high loading doors, four drive-in loading doors and 40-foot clear heights.

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