Tuesday, March 31, 2026
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60-Park-Ave-SLC-UT
Located in Salt Lake City, 60 Park Ave offers 143,806 square feet of 97 percent occupied office space. (Photo credit: CBRE)
AcquisitionsOfficeProperty TypeUtahWestern

Manova Partners Acquires 143,806 SF Office Building in Salt Lake City

by Amy Works

SALT LAKE CITY — Manova Partners has purchased 60 Park Ave, a Class A office building in the Sugar House live-work-play neighborhood in Salt Lake City. Terms of the transaction were not released. CBRE marketed the property for sale.

Situated on 4 acres, the six-story building offers 143,806 square feet of office space. At the time of sale, the property was 97 percent occupied by a variety of tenants, including FTP Power, Filevine, Arena Communications, RBC Capital Markets and Sotheby’s Realty.

Built in 2020, the property is LEED Gold O&M certified. The property features floor-to-ceiling glass curtain walls and 360-degree views of the Wasatch mountain range and downtown skyline. Building amenities include a tenant lounge with phone pods, TV, a pool table and vending machines, a secure bike room and a 24/7 fitness center.

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