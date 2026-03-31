Manova Partners Acquires 143,806 SF Office Building in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY — Manova Partners has purchased 60 Park Ave, a Class A office building in the Sugar House live-work-play neighborhood in Salt Lake City. Terms of the transaction were not released. CBRE marketed the property for sale.

Situated on 4 acres, the six-story building offers 143,806 square feet of office space. At the time of sale, the property was 97 percent occupied by a variety of tenants, including FTP Power, Filevine, Arena Communications, RBC Capital Markets and Sotheby’s Realty.

Built in 2020, the property is LEED Gold O&M certified. The property features floor-to-ceiling glass curtain walls and 360-degree views of the Wasatch mountain range and downtown skyline. Building amenities include a tenant lounge with phone pods, TV, a pool table and vending machines, a secure bike room and a 24/7 fitness center.