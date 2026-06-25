Manova Partners Acquires 306,280 SF Industrial Facility in Portland, Tennessee

PORTLAND, TENN. — Manova Partners has acquired Gateway 65, a 306,280-square-foot industrial facility located along Vaughn Parkway in Portland, about 39 miles north of Nashville in Robertson County. The seller and sales price were not disclosed, but the property was listed on the website of local developer OTN Group.

The facility features 36-foot clear heights, 10 loading doors (expandable to 45) and 4,500 amps of power. Built in 2025, the property is the North American headquarters of a global manufacturer of industrial guarding and safety solutions. The unnamed tenant occupies the facility on a 10-year lease, according to Manova Partners. The company was not disclosed, but local media outlets report that the tenant is Swedish-based Troax Group.