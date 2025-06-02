Monday, June 2, 2025
Manova Partners Buys Parallel on Fourth Mixed-Use Property in San Mateo, California

by Amy Works

SAN MATEO, CALIF. — Manova Partners has acquired Parallel on Fourth, a mixed-use property in downtown San Mateo. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Located at 405 E. 4th Ave., the property offers 15 residential units above 62,338 square feet of office space and two levels of subterranean parking. Verkada, a provider of cloud-based security and operating systems, fully occupies the office space and master leases 13 of the residential units. The remaining units are offered at below market-rate rents. Eric Ramm of Manova negotiated the transaction on behalf of Manova Partners. Will Connors and Adam Lasoff of JLL Capital Markets represented the seller in the deal.

