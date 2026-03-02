Manova Partners Sells 323,927 SF Nashville West Shopping Center

NASHVILLE, TENN. — Manova Partners, an international independent real estate firm headquartered in Munich, has sold Nashville West Shopping Center, a 323,927-square-foot, super-regional shopping center in Nashville near Vanderbilt University. Chris Decoufle, Kevin Hurley, Matt Karempelis of CBRE marketed the property on behalf of the seller. The buyer and sales price were not disclosed. Situated at the intersection of I-40 and Charlotte Pike, Nashville West was built in phases from 2007 to 2008 and comprises six single-story buildings across 31 acres. Tenants at the center, which was 98 percent leased at the time of sale, include Dick’s Sporting Goods, Best Buy, Ross Dress for Less, Marshalls, Cost Plus World Market, Old Navy, DSW and Books-A-Million. Costco, Target and Publix shadow-anchor the center.