Mantua Partners, North Bridge to Develop 10-Acre Medical Office, Retail Project in Southern New Jersey

MANTUA TOWNSHIP, N.J. — Mantua Partners LLC and North Bridge Properties will develop a 10-acre medical office and retail project in Mantua Township, located outside Philadelphia in Southern New Jersey. Branded as Mantua Shopping Center & Medical Complex, the property will consist of approximately 77,500 square feet of medical office space and 18,000 square feet of retail space. Construction is scheduled to begin next spring and to be complete in the spring or summer of 2022. Soloff Realty & Development has been tapped to lease the project.