REBusinessOnline

Mantua Partners, North Bridge to Develop 10-Acre Medical Office, Retail Project in Southern New Jersey

Posted on by in Development, Healthcare, New Jersey, Northeast, Retail

MANTUA TOWNSHIP, N.J. — Mantua Partners LLC and North Bridge Properties will develop a 10-acre medical office and retail project in Mantua Township, located outside Philadelphia in Southern New Jersey. Branded as Mantua Shopping Center & Medical Complex, the property will consist of approximately 77,500 square feet of medical office space and 18,000 square feet of retail space. Construction is scheduled to begin next spring and to be complete in the spring or summer of 2022. Soloff Realty & Development has been tapped to lease the project.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
Lument
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Dec
1
Webinar: Denver Multifamily Outlook — What will Denver Multifamily Activity Look Like in 2021?
Dec
3
InterFace Net Lease 2020
Dec
8
InterFace Seniors Housing Investment, Development & Operations 2020
Dec
15
Webinar: Affordable Housing Texas — What is the Outlook for the Affordable Housing Sector in Texas?
Dec
16
InterFace Multifamily Southeast 2020


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  