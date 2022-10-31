REBusinessOnline

Manulife Acquires 788,160 SF Warehouse, Distribution Center in Fort Worth

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Texas

FORT WORTH, TEXAS — Manulife Investment Management has acquired Alliance Gateway 11, a 788,160-square-foot warehouse and distribution center in Fort Worth. The facility sits on a 38.2-acre site near Alliance Airport on the city’s north side. According to commercialcafé.com, the single-tenant facility was built in 2007 and features 930 car parking spaces. The property was fully leased to an undisclosed e-commerce user at the time of sale.

