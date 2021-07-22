Manulife Investment Acquires TriVista on Speer Multifamily Property in Denver for $144.5M

TriVista on Speer in Denver features 322 apartments, a rooftop pool and spa, two courtyards with firepits and bocce ball and a two-story fitness center.

DENVER — Manulife Investment Management, on behalf of a third-party managed account, has purchased TriVista on Speer, a multifamily property located at 1350 Speer Blvd. in Denver’s Golden Triangle neighborhood. An undisclosed seller sold the community for $144.5 million.

Completed in 2019, the seven-story TriVista on Speer features 322 apartments with an average unit size of 985 square feet. All units include designer kitchens with granite and quartz countertops, in-home washers/dryers, high ceilings and oversized windows with mountain and city views. Community amenities include a rooftop pool and spa; two courtyards with firepits and bocce ball courts; a chef’s kitchen; a two-story fitness center with a yoga/spin studio; and a pet spa/grooming station.

Brady O’Donnell and Jill Haug of CBRE arranged an acquisition loan through MetLife for the buyer.