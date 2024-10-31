Thursday, October 31, 2024
400-Capitol-Mall-Sacramento-CA
Situated in downtown Sacramento, Calif., the 29-story 400 Capitol Mall offers 501,308 square feet of Class A office space.
AcquisitionsCaliforniaOfficeWestern

Manulife US REIT Sells 400 Capitol Mall Office Tower in Sacramento for $117M

by Amy Works

SACRAMENTO, CALIF. — Manulife US REIT has completed the disposition of 400 Capitol Mall, a 29-story Class A office tower in downtown Sacramento. PacWest Equities, an affiliate of Buzz Oates, acquired the asset for $117 million.

The 501,308-square-foot property has maintained a nearly 90 percent historical occupancy over the past 25 years. Tenants include Wells Fargo, Morgan Stanley, PWC, Deloitte and Orrick. The tower features a five-story, 1,094-space parking garage, valet parking, car detailing, a fitness center with locker rooms and saunas, a private outdoor pool, conference center facility and a high-end ground-floor restaurant and café.

Adam Lasoff, Rob Hielscher, Erik Hanson and Caroline Reynolds of JLL Capital Markets Investment Sales and Advisory team represented the seller in the deal.

