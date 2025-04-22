MAP Property Holdings Plans Renovation of US Bank Tower in Downtown St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — MAP Property Holdings has unveiled plans for the renovation of key common areas as part of a reintroduction to the market of One US Bank Plaza, a 36-story, 658,000-square-foot office building in downtown St. Louis. Renovations will begin this spring, with Greiner Construction as general contractor and Trivers as architect. Plans call for updated finishes throughout the common areas on the first and second floor, an in-building lunchtime food operator, two outdoor patio options, varied third workspace options, an enhanced security focus and a refresh of outdoor plaza areas.

MAP’s $8.7 million investment stimulated more than 210,000 square feet of lease renewals. Additionally, US Bank recently relocated 300 employees from another location to the downtown office tower. Minneapolis-based MAP acquired the building in 2021. Cushman & Wakefield provides leasing and property management services at US Bank Tower, with Danielle Grubbs and Jim Mosby leading leasing efforts.