Mapleton Investments Acquires Industrial Property in Phoenix for $4.4M

3269-E-Harbour-Dr-Phoenix-AZ

Located at 3269 E. Harbour Drive in Phoenix, the freestanding building features 29,665 square feet of office and warehouse space.

PHOENIX — Mapleton Investments has purchased a freestanding industrial building located at 3269 E. Harbour Drive in Phoenix. Stephen M. Javinett Trust sold the asset for $4.4 million, or $150 per square foot.

Situated within the Southbank Industrial Business Park, the property features 29,665 square feet of space. Constructed in 1989, the building features a 40/60 blend of office and warehouse space, 100 percent air conditioning, three grade-level doors, 1,000 amp, 277/480-volt power, 18-foot clear heights in the warehouse, moisture-abating industrial clerestory skylights, fenced rear yard and 96 parking spaces.

Chris Toci and Chad Littell of Cushman & Wakefield’s Phoenix office represented the buyer, while Mike Parker of CBRE represented the seller in the deal.

