Wednesday, August 13, 2025
Burlington-Mount-Holly-Road-Westampton-New-Jersey
The site of Mapletree's new industrial project in Westampton, New Jersey spans 22.5 acres along Burlington-Mount Holly Road.
DevelopmentIndustrialNew JerseyNortheast

Mapletree Begins Construction of 250,000 SF Industrial Facility in Westampton, New Jersey

by Taylor Williams

WESTAMPTON, N.J. — Mapletree, a development and investment firm based in Singapore, has broken ground on a 250,000-square-foot industrial facility in Westampton, located in Southern New Jersey’s Burlington County. The site spans 22.5 acres and offers immediate proximity to the New Jersey Turnpike. Building features will include a clear height of 36 feet, 44 dock doors, two drive-in doors and parking for 150 cars and 62 trailers. Blue Rock Construction is serving as the general contractor for the project. JLL is the leasing agent. Completion is slated for mid-2026.

