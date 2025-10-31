Mapletree Begins Development of Two Industrial Facilities in Metro Chicago Totaling 461,406 SF

BARTLETT AND JOLIET, ILL. — Mapletree Investments has broken ground on two industrial facilities in metro Chicago. The projects are located at 1360 Schiferl Road in Bartlett and 3600 Houbolt Road (formerly 23551 Vetter Road) in Joliet. Completion is slated for summer 2026.

The Bartlett Commerce Center will total 149,100 square feet within the Brewster Creek Business Park. It will be located on an 8.2-acre parcel adjacent to Mapletree’s existing 400,000-square-foot warehouse. Plans call for a clear height of 36 feet, 42 dock doors, two drive-in doors and 181 car parking spaces. Morgan/Harbour Construction is the general contractor. Ryan O’Leary, Jonathan Postweiler and Jeff Fischer of KBC Advisors are overseeing leasing.

Situated along the I-80 and I-55 interchange, the 18.1-acre project in Joliet provides direct connectivity to the Joliet Intermodal Center. Upon delivery, the 312,306-square-foot warehouse will meet LEED Silver standards and include a clear height of 40 feet, 59 dock doors, 76 trailer stalls and 204 parking stalls. Keeley Construction is the general contractor. Sean Henrick and Jason West of Cushman & Wakefield are overseeing leasing efforts.