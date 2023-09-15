Mapletree Begins Renovation of 215,394 SF Office Building in Richardson, Texas

RICHARDSON, TEXAS — Mapletree, a global investment firm based in Singapore, has begun renovations on the 215,394-square-foot Building C at Galatyn Commons, an office campus located in the northeastern Dallas suburb of Richardson. The development consists of four buildings totaling 800,000 square feet. Upgrades at Building C will cover the lobby, fitness center, tenant lounge, collaboration spaces and elevator landings and will mark the completion of a larger value-add program. Galatyn Commons also features a food hall with 300-seat dining area, coffee shop, grab-and-go food service and an outdoor kitchen with grill stations, as well as an amphitheater with 1,000-seat capacity, 150-seat conference center and multiple collaboration areas. Cushman & Wakefield has been tapped to lease the renovated space.