Friday, September 15, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
Galatyn-Commons-Office-Campus-Richardson
Galatyn Commons, an office campus. in Richardson, is located near the southeast corner of U.S. Highways 75 and 190, providING immediate access to the Renaissance Dallas Richardson Hotel, the Galatyn Park DART station and Eisemann Center for Performing Arts.
DevelopmentOfficeTexas

Mapletree Begins Renovation of 215,394 SF Office Building in Richardson, Texas

by Taylor Williams

RICHARDSON, TEXAS — Mapletree, a global investment firm based in Singapore, has begun renovations on the 215,394-square-foot Building C at Galatyn Commons, an office campus located in the northeastern Dallas suburb of Richardson. The development consists of four buildings totaling 800,000 square feet. Upgrades at Building C will cover the lobby, fitness center, tenant lounge, collaboration spaces and elevator landings and will mark the completion of a larger value-add program. Galatyn Commons also features a food hall with 300-seat dining area, coffee shop, grab-and-go food service and an outdoor kitchen with grill stations, as well as an amphitheater with 1,000-seat capacity, 150-seat conference center and multiple collaboration areas. Cushman & Wakefield has been tapped to lease the renovated space.

You may also like

L&L, Oak Row Top Out 12-Story Office Tower...

Glenstar Secures $38.2M Construction Financing for Phase I...

BBX, PCCP to Develop 672,533 SF Logistics Campus...

Halstatt, Tectonic to Construct 614,220 SF Industrial Development...

Joint Venture Breaks Ground on 444-Unit Apartment Community...

Rosewood Property Begins Leasing 326-Unit Ludlow Apartments in...

Newmark Negotiates 44,680 SF Industrial Lease Extension in...

Brunswick Group Signs 15,099 SF Office Lease in...

Biddle Real Estate, PCD Provide Updates on 70-Acre...