Tuesday, July 14, 2026
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The project is slated for completion in the first quarter of 2027.
DevelopmentIllinoisIndustrialMidwest

Mapletree Breaks Ground on 419,520 SF Spec Industrial Facility in Joliet, Illinois

by Kristin Harlow

JOLIET, ILL. — Mapletree Investments has broken ground on a 419,520-square-foot speculative industrial facility in Joliet. Completion of the 29-acre project is slated for the first quarter of 2027. Situated along the I-80 and I-55 interchange, the development will provide direct connectivity to the Joliet Intermodal Center, North America’s largest inland port that is home to the Union Pacific and BNSF Joliet Intermodal Terminals. The property will feature a clear height of 40 feet, 78 dock doors, four drive-in doors, 172 car parking spaces and 97 trailer stalls.

Singapore-based Mapletree currently owns and operates approximately 9.8 million square feet of industrial assets in Chicagoland. The group’s broader U.S. logistics footprint totals more than 60 million square feet. The project team includes Keeley Construction and Colliers.

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