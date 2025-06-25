Mapletree Investments Signs LifeScience Logistics to 625,000 SF Industrial Lease in South Memphis

MEMPHIS, TENN. — Mapletree Investments has signed LifeScience Logistics, a healthcare supply chain firm, to a 625,000-square-foot industrial lease in Memphis. The facility is located at 5200 Tradeport Drive within Chickasaw Distribution Center on the city’s south side. Kemp Conrad of Cushman & Wakefield | Commercial Advisors represented the landlord in the lease negotiations, while Brian Monaghan and Bob Robers of Cushman & Wakefield represented the tenant.

The property comprises 605,510 square feet of warehouse space and 19,490 square feet of office space, including a 13,475-square-foot main office and 6,015 square feet of space for shipping, receiving and satellite offices. The facility is situated within proximity to I-22, U.S. Route 78, the BNSF Intermodal and Memphis International Airport.

The lease marks the entry into Tennessee for LifeScience Logistics, which is investing $23.2 million into the project and expects to create 101 new jobs. The tenant received a 10-year Fast Track PILOT from the City of Memphis and Shelby County’s Economic Development Growth Engine (EDGE) for the project.