Mapletree Sells 1.8 MSF Industrial Portfolio to Faropoint for $328M

SINGAPORE AND NEW YORK CITY — Mapletree Investments Pte Ltd., a global real estate investment and management firm based in Singapore, has sold a 1.8 million-square-foot industrial portfolio to New York City-based Faropoint for $328 million. The transaction represents Faropoint’s largest acquisition to date and Mapletree’s first major U.S. warehouse disposition.

The portfolio, which Mapletree held under a closed-end private fund launched in 2019, comprises 30 shallow-bay warehouse buildings spread across Florida (14), Georgia (7), New Jersey (5), Texas (3) and Pennsylvania (1).

John Huguenard and Trent Agnew of JLL represented Mapletree in the transaction. Mapletree has owned and managed more than 70 million square feet of industrial assets in the United States since entering the country in 2014.