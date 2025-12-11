Mapletree Signs Lenovo to 520,583 SF Industrial Lease Near Greensboro, North Carolina

WHITSETT, N.C. — Mapletree Investments has signed Lenovo to a 520,583-square-foot industrial lease in Whitsett, a city near Greensboro in North Carolina’s Piedmont Triad region. The global tech manufacturer will fully occupy 6550 Judge Adams Road, a facility within the 1,400-acre Rock Creek Center industrial park in Guilford County. The facility offers 509,393 square feet of warehouse space and an 11,190-square-foot office component.

Lenovo will use the site to manufacture servers for data centers, while continuing operations at its nearby fulfillment center. Lenovo plans to invest $77 million into the project, which will create 420 new jobs.

Greg Wilson of CBRE represented Mapletree, which owns the property under its Mapletree US Logistics Private Trust investment vehicle. Jason High and Dodson Schenck, also with CBRE, represented Lenovo in the lease negotiations.