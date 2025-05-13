Mapletree to Build 276,000 SF Logistics Facility in Joliet, Illinois

JOLIET, ILL. — Singapore-based Mapletree Investments has acquired an 18.1-acre site on Vetter Road in Joliet with plans to build a 276,000-square-foot logistics facility. Situated along the I-80 and I-55 interchange, the site offers convenient access to the Joliet Intermodal Center, which is comprised of the Union Pacific Joliet Intermodal Terminal and BNSF Joliet Intermodal Terminal. Sean Henrick of Cushman & Wakefield represented Mapletree in the land acquisition. Henrick and colleague Jason West will market the project for lease. Mapletree’s Chicago industrial portfolio comprises 65 assets totaling approximately 10.3 million square feet.