Mapletree to Develop 418,880 SF Logistics Facility in Joliet, Illinois

JOLIET, ILL. — Mapletree Investments has acquired a 29.4-acre site at 1035 W. Laraway Road in Joliet with plans to develop a logistics facility totaling 418,880 square feet. The transaction marks the company’s second acquisition in Joliet this year, following the May purchase of an 18.1-acre site at 3600 Houbolt Road where it will build a 276,000-square-foot warehouse. Both sites provide direct connectivity to the Joliet Intermodal Center — North America’s largest inland port — home to both the Union Pacific and BNSF Joliet Intermodal Terminals.

The Laraway Road project will feature a clear height of 40 feet, 80 dock doors, 100 trailer stalls and 172 car parking spaces. Matthew Stauber and Steve Ostrowski of Colliers represented the seller and worked directly with Mapletree to secure the transaction. Mapletree currently owns and manages more than 10 million square feet of industrial assets in the Chicago market.