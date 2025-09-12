Friday, September 12, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
The 29.4-acre project site is located at 1035 W. Laraway Road.
DevelopmentIllinoisIndustrialMidwest

Mapletree to Develop 418,880 SF Logistics Facility in Joliet, Illinois

by Kristin Harlow

JOLIET, ILL. — Mapletree Investments has acquired a 29.4-acre site at 1035 W. Laraway Road in Joliet with plans to develop a logistics facility totaling 418,880 square feet. The transaction marks the company’s second acquisition in Joliet this year, following the May purchase of an 18.1-acre site at 3600 Houbolt Road where it will build a 276,000-square-foot warehouse. Both sites provide direct connectivity to the Joliet Intermodal Center — North America’s largest inland port — home to both the Union Pacific and BNSF Joliet Intermodal Terminals.

The Laraway Road project will feature a clear height of 40 feet, 80 dock doors, 100 trailer stalls and 172 car parking spaces. Matthew Stauber and Steve Ostrowski of Colliers represented the seller and worked directly with Mapletree to secure the transaction. Mapletree currently owns and manages more than 10 million square feet of industrial assets in the Chicago market.

You may also like

BKM Capital Partners Buys DFW Industrial Portfolio for...

JLL Negotiates $30M Sale of Lake City Distribution...

Landmark, Manulife Investment Complete 833-Bed Student Housing Development...

Realterm, Stotan Break Ground on 25.8-Acre Industrial Outdoor...

Leone Real Estate, Lampasas Partners Buy 24,942 SF...

BKM Capital Partners Buys Eight Light Industrial Parks...

Trilogy Investment Opens 84-Unit Build-to-Rent Community in Avondale,...

Waterton Acquires 263-Unit Apartment Building in Chicago’s Fulton...

Accesso Secures Loan Extension for 57-Story IDS Center...