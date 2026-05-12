Tuesday, May 12, 2026
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370-Smithburg-Road-Manalapan-New-Jersey
The site of Mapletree's new logistics facility in Manalapan, New Jersey, is more or less equidistant from the New York City and Philadelphia metro areas.
DevelopmentIndustrialNew JerseyNortheast

Mapletree to Develop 952,720 SF Industrial Project in Manalapan, New Jersey

by Taylor Williams

MANALAPAN, N.J. — Mapletree, a development and investment firm based in Singapore, will build a 952,720-square-foot industrial project in Manalapan, located east of Trenton in Central New Jersey. The 96.8-acre site at 370 Smithburg Road is located near Exit 8 off the New Jersey Turnpike, and the development will consist of two buildings that will total 300,220 and 652,500 square feet. Building features will include clear heights of 40 feet, 172 dock doors and parking for 366 cars and 141 trailers. Construction is expected to begin in the coming months and to be complete in early 2028.

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