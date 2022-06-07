Mapletree Underway on Renovation of 215,394 SF Office Building in Metro Dallas

Posted on by in Development, Office, Texas

RICHARDSON, TEXAS — Mapletree, a global real estate developer based in Singapore, is underway on the renovation of a 215,394-square-foot office building located within the Galatyn Commons complex in the northern Dallas suburb of Richardson. Galatyn Commons comprises four buildings totaling 800,000 square feet. Amenities include a food hall with 300-seat dining area, coffee shop and grab-and-go food service, as well as a 10,000-square-foot fitness and wellness center, an outdoor kitchen with grill stations, bocce ball courts and an outdoor amphitheater with 1,000-seat capacity. Cushman & Wakefield is marketing the five-story building for lease. Renovations are expected to be complete next summer.