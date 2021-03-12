Maplewood Senior Living, Omega Healthcare Investors Open 23-Story Senior Living Community in Manhattan

Inspīr Carnegie Hill rises 23 stories at 1802 Second Ave.

NEW YORK CITY — Maplewood Senior Living and Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. have opened Inspīr Carnegie Hill, a high-rise senior living community in Manhattan’s Upper East Side neighborhood.

Inspīr Carnegie Hill rises 23 stories at 1802 Second Ave. The property features 215 units of assisted living and memory care with a range of studio to two-bedroom options and over 50,000 square feet of amenity spaces.

Community amenities include a salon, an open-air SkyPark, a lounge, library, fitness center, heated saltwater pool, screening room, two fine dining options with meals included, a 24-hour attended lobby, concierge, Mercedes-Maybach house car available daily and limousine service available upon request.

Additionally, the community will offer residents Stage Access, an on-demand streaming platform that delivers performing arts content directly to residents via television or virtual reality. The seniors housing community also has a partnership with The Actors Fund, which integrates entertainment and arts professionals into the rhythm of each day through dance, music, storytelling and acting.

Claire Davenport has joined the property’s integrated care team as house geriatrician through a collaboration with the Brookdale Department of Geriatrics and Palliative Medicine at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, which was recently ranked the No. 1 geriatrics program in the country by U.S. News & World Report.

Davenport will provide onsite primary care, geriatric consultations and oversight of onsite laboratory services, while also participating in care model/program development and innovation initiatives. Inspīr Carnegie Hill residents will also receive access to services at the Martha Stewart Center for Living and the Mount Sinai Health System.

Maplewood also partnered with Rusk Rehabilitation’s Horticultural Therapy Program at NYU Langone Health to introduce the benefits of horticulture therapy to memory care residents in order to reduce stress and improve cognitive function.

Residents at the community will have access to wellness experiences, from group classes to workshops to individual sessions that promote health, well-being and vitality for staff. These programs are a courtesy of Namaste New York.

Handel Architects designed the community. Maplewood Senior Living owns and operates 16 senior living communities in Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York and Ohio. Omega Healthcare Investors is a publicly traded REIT focused on healthcare real estate.



— Julia Sanders