REBusinessOnline

Maquette Fine Art Services Signs 150,910 SF Industrial Lease Expansion in Queens

Posted on by in Industrial, Leasing Activity, New York, Northeast

Matsil-Building-Long-Island-City

Maquette Fine Art Services' lease expansion brings the Matsil Building in Long Island City to full occupancy.

NEW YORK CITY — Art logistics company Maquette Fine Art Services has signed an industrial lease expansion at The Matsil Building in the Long Island City area of Queens. The company has committed to an additional 56,200 square feet to bring its total footprint to 150,910 square feet. Chris Pachios and Forrest Mas of North River Co., which owns the 282,350-square-foot property in a joint venture with North Colony Asset Management, negotiated the lease. The deal brings the building, which also houses tenants such as Ralph Lauren and Motorola, to full occupancy. Maquette also recently opened a new storage and operating facility in metro Boston.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
Lument
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
There are no upcoming events at this time.

Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  