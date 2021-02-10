Maquette Fine Art Services Signs 150,910 SF Industrial Lease Expansion in Queens

Maquette Fine Art Services' lease expansion brings the Matsil Building in Long Island City to full occupancy.

NEW YORK CITY — Art logistics company Maquette Fine Art Services has signed an industrial lease expansion at The Matsil Building in the Long Island City area of Queens. The company has committed to an additional 56,200 square feet to bring its total footprint to 150,910 square feet. Chris Pachios and Forrest Mas of North River Co., which owns the 282,350-square-foot property in a joint venture with North Colony Asset Management, negotiated the lease. The deal brings the building, which also houses tenants such as Ralph Lauren and Motorola, to full occupancy. Maquette also recently opened a new storage and operating facility in metro Boston.