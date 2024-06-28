Marathon Electric Inks 233,618 SF Industrial Lease Near Indianapolis International Airport

PLAINFIELD, IND. — Marathon Electric LLC has signed a full-building industrial lease totaling 233,618 square feet at Terminus at Hobbs Station in the Indianapolis suburb of Plainfield. The owner and developer, Chicago-based HSA Commercial Real Estate, recently completed the two-building speculative development near the Indianapolis International Airport. The 497,540-square-foot project is now 45 percent leased.

Marathon Electric expects to take occupancy in September following an interior build-out. The manufacturer of motors and generators will use most of the space for warehousing and distribution. The building features a clear height of 32 feet, 36 dock doors, three drive-in doors, 163 car parking spots and 48 trailer parking stalls. The adjacent building, which is still available for lease, spans 263,922 square feet. Jimmy Cohoat and Andrea Hopper of Colliers represented ownership in the lease with Marathon Electric. Cohoat also represented the tenant alongside Darren Ross of Colliers.