Marble Partners Acquires 108-Unit Eastgate at Greyhawk Multifamily Community in Layton, Utah

Eastgate at Greyhawk in Layton, Utah, features 108 apartments, a swimming pool, playground and covered parking.

LAYTON, UTAH — Los Angeles-based Marble Partners has purchased Eastgate at Greyhawk, a multifamily property located in Layton, approximately 24 miles north of Salt Lake City. Keller Investment Partner sold the asset for an undisclosed price.

Constructed in 2012 on five acres, Eastgate at Greyhawk features 108 apartments, a swimming pool, pet park, playground and covered parking. Apartments offer patios or balconies, large closets and in-unit washers/dryers.

Brock Zylstra and Danny Shin of Institutional Property Advisors, a division of Marcus & Millichap, represented the buyer in the transaction.

