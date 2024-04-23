March Capital Management to Develop 900,000 SF Industrial Project in Creedmoor, Texas

CREEDMOOR, TEXAS — San Francisco-based development and investment firm March Capital Management will develop 45 Logistics South, a five-building, 900,000-square-foot industrial project in Creedmoor, about 20 miles south of Austin. The site is located adjacent to I-45 and just east of I-35. Construction of the first phase of the project, which will consist of two buildings totaling approximately 400,000 square feet, is set to commence in the coming days. Deutsche Bank is financing the development.