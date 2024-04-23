Tuesday, April 23, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
DevelopmentIndustrialTexas

March Capital Management to Develop 900,000 SF Industrial Project in Creedmoor, Texas

by Taylor Williams

CREEDMOOR, TEXAS — San Francisco-based development and investment firm March Capital Management will develop 45 Logistics South, a five-building, 900,000-square-foot industrial project in Creedmoor, about 20 miles south of Austin. The site is located adjacent to I-45 and just east of I-35. Construction of the first phase of the project, which will consist of two buildings totaling approximately 400,000 square feet, is set to commence in the coming days. Deutsche Bank is financing the development.

You may also like

StorageMart Acquires Properties in Indiana, Missouri Totaling 550...

Entre Commercial Realty Brokers Sale of 112,290 SF...

Alterman Debuts 190,000 SF Headquarters Campus in Live...

Principle Construction Completes Renovations for Veolia Water Technologies...

Bradford Completes $6.5M Renovation of Meadow Park Tower...

Partnership Breaks Ground on 56-Unit Affordable Housing Project...

Leggera Development Receives $11.5M Joint Venture Equity for...

Thorofare Capital Provides $13M Loan for Refinancing of...

Industrial Development, Leasing Trend Smaller Throughout Northeast Markets