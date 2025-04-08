March Construction Breaks Ground on 32,000 SF Academic Project in Saddle River, New Jersey

SADDLE RIVER, N.J. — General contractor March Construction has broken ground on a 32,000-square-foot academic project in the Northern New Jersey community of Saddle River. A tentative completion date was not disclosed. Designed by DIGroup Architecture, the Dr. Kristen Walsh Hall of Science & Entrepreneurship is part of Saddle River Day School and will feature 15 classrooms, four small-group instruction rooms, four science labs and flexible spaces. The facility will also house collaboration areas and a new admissions center.