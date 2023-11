NEW YORK CITY — Accounting firm Marcum Asia has signed an 8,851-square-foot office lease expansion at 7 Penn Plaza in Midtown Manhattan. The tenant now occupies a total of 14,870 square feet on the eighth floor at the 18-story, 357,000-square-foot building. Steve Kaplan of Norman Bobrow & Co. represented Marcum Asia in the lease negotiations. Andrew Wiener and David Turino represented the landlord, The Feil Organization, on an internal basis.