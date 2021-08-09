REBusinessOnline

Marcus and Millichap Arranges $15M Apartment Portfolio Sale in Phoenix

Posted on by in Arizona, Multifamily, Western

Maryland-Palms-Phoenix

Maryland Palms is a 22-unit apartment community located 2.5 miles north of Grand Canyon University.

PHOENIX — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the sale of a three-property multifamily portfolio in Phoenix on behalf of two private sellers for $15 million. Wilshire Place is a 48-unit apartment community, Canyon Greens is a 44-unit apartment community and Maryland Palms is a 22-unit community. The 114-unit portfolio is located 2.5 miles north of Grand Canyon University, a private, for-profit Christian university that has plans for $500 million in additional capital investment by 2024, according to Marcus & Millichap. The buyer, Andre Golnazarian, has completed the renovation of several properties in this submarket and intends to execute a similar plan with the most recent acquisitions. Golnazarian intends to brand all three properties together.

 

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Aug
18
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2021
Aug
25
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2021
Sep
9
InterFace Multifamily Texas 2021
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Retail 2021
Sep
13
Interface Phoenix Multifamily 2021
Sep
14
InterFace Phoenix Industrial 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Western Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews