Marcus & Mililchap Brokers Sale of 7,275 SF Office Building in Bothell, Washington

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Office, Washington, Western

BOTHELL, WASH. — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the sale of Thrasher’s Corner Professional Center, an office property in Bothell. A private investor sold the asset to another private investor for $2 million.

John Marks, Stren Lea and Matthew Herman of Marcus & Millichap’s Seattle office represented the seller and the buyer in the deal.

Located 1729 208th St. SE, the 7,275-square-foot property was fully occupied at the time of sale. Built in 1987, the property serves a variety of professional tenants and prominent local dental clinic anchors the asset.

