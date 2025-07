COLUMBUS, IND. — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the $4.6 million sale of Holiday Center, a 26-unit retail center in Columbus, about 45 miles south of Indianapolis. The fully leased property totals 59,117 square feet across four buildings. Forest Bender and Joseph DiSalvo of Marcus & Millichap represented the Indiana-based seller. The new ownership plans to enhance income through strategic leasing and explore potential outlot development, according to Bender.