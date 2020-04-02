Marcus & Millichap Acquires Dallas-Based Metropolitan Capital Advisors

Posted on by in Company News, Texas

DALLAS AND CALABASAS, CALIF. — Marcus & Millichap has acquired Metropolitan Capital Advisors (MCA), a Dallas-based financial intermediary specializing in arranging debt and equity for commercial real estate investors and developers. MCA, which was founded by Scott Lynn in 1992, completed more than $650 million in commercial debt and equity transactions in 2019. The deal has officially closed.