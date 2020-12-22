Marcus & Millichap Acquires Houston-Based Financial Intermediary LMI Capital

HOUSTON — Marcus & Millichap has acquired LMI Capital, a Houston-based financial intermediary and Real Estate Capital Alliance (RECA) member. LMI Capital, which was founded in 1999, arranges debt and equity across all property types throughout Texas and the greater Southwest region. The 10-member LMI team has completed more than $1.2 billion in transactions over the last three years. Most recently, LMI principal Brandon Brown arranged a $29 million bridge loan for the acquisition of a 460-unit multifamily asset located in the Northshore/Woodforest submarket of Houston. The loan was structured with a floating interest rate and three years of interest-only payments.