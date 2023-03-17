Friday, March 17, 2023
Marcus & Millichap Arranges $1.1M Sale-Leaseback of Jimmy John’s-Occupied Property in Wisconsin

by Kristin Harlow

STURGEON BAY, WIS. — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the $1.1 million sale-leaseback of a 1,650-square-foot property occupied by Jimmy John’s in Sturgeon Bay, a city in eastern Wisconsin. The single-tenant, net-leased building is located at 845 Egg Harbor Road. The property was originally built in 1995 and reconfigured for Jimmy John’s in 2017. Damien Yoder and Madison Harman of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, a private investor. Tom Gommels of Marcus & Millichap secured and represented the buyer, an out-of-state private investor. Todd Lindblom assisted in closing the transaction as the Wisconsin broker of record.

