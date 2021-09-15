REBusinessOnline

Marcus & Millichap Arranges $1.1M Sale of Retail Property in Tonasket, Washington

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Net Lease, Retail, Washington, Western

U.S. Bank occupies the 4,754-square-foot retail property located at 409 E. Whitcomb Ave. in Tonasket, Wash.

TONASKET, WASH. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of a retail building, located at 409 E. Whitcomb Ave. in Tonasket. A limited liability company sold the asset to another limited liability company for $1.1 million.

U.S. Bank occupies the 4,754-square-foot property under a net-lease basis. The bank has operated at the location for 35 years and recently executed a five-year lease extension. The property recently underwent an interior remodel.

Clayton Brown and Ruthanne Romero of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller and buyer in the deal.

