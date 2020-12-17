REBusinessOnline

Marcus & Millichap Arranges $1.3M Sale of Family Dollar-Occupied Retail Property in Stanfield, Arizona

Family Dollar occupies the 8,320-square-foot retail property located at 60 Albany Way in Stanfield, Ariz.

STANFIELD, ARIZ. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of a retail property located at 60 Albany Way in Stanfield. A limited liability company sold the asset to a Wisconsin-based investor for $1.3 million.

Family Dollar occupies the 8,320-square-foot property on a net-lease basis. The tenant has eight years remaining on a corporate-guaranteed lease.

Zack House, Mark Ruble, Chris Land and Jamie Medress of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller in the deal.

