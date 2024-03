MINNEAPOLIS — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the sale of Blaine Strip Center in Minneapolis for $1.3 million. The 14,005-square-foot retail property is located at 12050 Central Ave. NE. Tom Gommels of Marcus & Millichap represented the buyer, an individual trust completing a 1031 exchange. According to Marcus & Millichap, the asset traded at an above-market cap rate and features below-market rents.