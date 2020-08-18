Marcus & Millichap Arranges $1.4M Sale of Fastenal Center Flex Office Property in Rifle, Colorado

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Colorado, Office, Western

Located at 695 Buckhorn Drive in Rifle, Colo., Fastenal Center features 9,750 square feet of flex office space.

RIFLE, COLO. — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the sale of Fastenal Center, a flex office property located at 695 Buckhorn Drive in Rifle. A private investor purchased the property from Value Investment Group for $1.4 million.

Fastenal Center features 9,750 square feet of flex office space. Cory Gross of Marcus & Millichap’s Denver office represented the seller and buyer in the deal.