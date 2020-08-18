REBusinessOnline

Marcus & Millichap Arranges $1.4M Sale of Fastenal Center Flex Office Property in Rifle, Colorado

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Colorado, Office, Western

Fastenal-Center-Rifle-CO

Located at 695 Buckhorn Drive in Rifle, Colo., Fastenal Center features 9,750 square feet of flex office space.

RIFLE, COLO. — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the sale of Fastenal Center, a flex office property located at 695 Buckhorn Drive in Rifle. A private investor purchased the property from Value Investment Group for $1.4 million.

Fastenal Center features 9,750 square feet of flex office space. Cory Gross of Marcus & Millichap’s Denver office represented the seller and buyer in the deal.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Aug
25
Webinar — Michigan Retail Outlook: How is Michigan’s Retail Sector Responding to COVID-19?
Aug
31
Webinar — Central Florida Retail Outlook: How are Central Florida markets responding to COVID-19?
Oct
6
NMHC / InterFace Student Housing 2020


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  