Marcus & Millichap Arranges $1.4M Sale of Fastenal Center Flex Office Property in Rifle, Colorado
RIFLE, COLO. — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the sale of Fastenal Center, a flex office property located at 695 Buckhorn Drive in Rifle. A private investor purchased the property from Value Investment Group for $1.4 million.
Fastenal Center features 9,750 square feet of flex office space. Cory Gross of Marcus & Millichap’s Denver office represented the seller and buyer in the deal.
Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.