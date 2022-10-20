REBusinessOnline

Marcus & Millichap Arranges $1.6M Sale of Industrial Property in Rolling Meadows, Illinois

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Illinois, Industrial, Midwest

ROLLING MEADOWS, ILL. — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the $1.5 million sale of Carnegie Street Business Center in the Chicago suburb of Rolling Meadows. The industrial property, located at 1225 Carnegie St., spans 25,800 square feet, includes seven suites ranging in size from 1,800 to 6,200 square feet. Peter Doughty of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, a local private investor. Neil Bresnahan of Marcus & Millichap secured and represented the buyer, also a local private investor.

