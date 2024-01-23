Marcus & Millichap Arranges $1.7M Sale of Retail Center in Richmond, Indiana

RICHMOND, IND. — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the $1.7 million sale of a 9,785-square-foot retail center in Richmond, a city in eastern Indiana. UPS and Hoppe Jewelers are tenants at the property, which is located at 3643 National Road East. The building was constructed in 2003 and renovated in 2019 and 2020. Damien Yoder and Madison Harman of Marcus & Millichap’s The Yoder-Harman Group represented the seller, a private investor. During negotiations, a tenant vacated, so the duo helped the seller create a new three-year master lease for the vacancy. They also advised the seller on how to maximize the property’s value by structuring a new five-year lease for Hoppe Jewelers to commence at the close of the sale. Buyer information was not provided.