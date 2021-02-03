Marcus & Millichap Arranges $1.8M Sale of Burger King-Occupied Property in Carmel, Indiana

CARMEL, IND. — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the sale of a retail property occupied by Burger King in Carmel for $1.8 million. The 2,959-square-foot building is located at 9853 N. Michigan Road. Jordan Klink and David Klink of Marcus & Millichap’s The Klink Group marketed the asset on behalf of the seller, California-based MVSA Investments LLC. The duo also represented the buyer, Ohio-based Ridge Kent LLC.