Marcus & Millichap Arranges $1.8M Sale of Burger King-Occupied Property in Carmel, Indiana

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Indiana, Midwest, Restaurant, Retail

The building is located at 9853 N. Michigan Road.

CARMEL, IND. — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the sale of a retail property occupied by Burger King in Carmel for $1.8 million. The 2,959-square-foot building is located at 9853 N. Michigan Road. Jordan Klink and David Klink of Marcus & Millichap’s The Klink Group marketed the asset on behalf of the seller, California-based MVSA Investments LLC. The duo also represented the buyer, Ohio-based Ridge Kent LLC.

