Marcus & Millichap Arranges $1.8M Sale of Net-Leased Gas Station in Waterford, Connecticut

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Connecticut, Northeast, Retail

WATERFORD, CONN. — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the $1.8 million sale of Stop & Shop Gas, a 44,431-square foot, net-leased property located in Waterford, located approximately 45 miles east of West Haven. Located at 155 Boston Post Road, the property was built in 2009 and offers immediate access to State Route 1. Laurie Ann Drinkwater and Seth Richard of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, a private investor, in the transaction. The team also represented the buyer, another private investor. Both parties requested anonymity.