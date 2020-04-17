REBusinessOnline

Marcus & Millichap Arranges $1.8M Sale of Net-Leased Gas Station in Waterford, Connecticut

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Connecticut, Northeast, Retail

WATERFORD, CONN. — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the $1.8 million sale of Stop & Shop Gas, a 44,431-square foot, net-leased property located in Waterford, located approximately 45 miles east of West Haven. Located at 155 Boston Post Road, the property was built in 2009 and offers immediate access to State Route 1. Laurie Ann Drinkwater and Seth Richard of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, a private investor, in the transaction. The team also represented the buyer, another private investor. Both parties requested anonymity.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

FEATURED PROPERTY
Click here to see more featured properties.
Updated daily:
How Will COVID-19 Impact the Commercial Real Estate Industry? Click here.
COVID-19 Webinars: Learn more about the CRE industry's response to the coronavirus. Sign up.
Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Featured Properties  
Conferences
May
12
InterFace Active Adult 2020
May
27
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate Carolinas 2020
May
27
InterFace Carolinas 2020
Jun
16
InterFace Seattle Multifamily 2020
Jun
16
InterFace Seattle Retail 2020
Jun
18
InterFace San Diego Mixed-Use 2020
Jun
18
InterFace San Diego Retail Real Estate 2020
Jun
25
InterFace Las Vegas Industrial 2020
Jun
25
InterFace Las Vegas Multifamily 2020


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business