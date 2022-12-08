REBusinessOnline

Marcus & Millichap Arranges $1.8M Sale of Retail Center in Chesterton, Indiana

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Indiana, Midwest, Retail

CHESTERTON, IND. — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the $1.8 million sale of a 3,412-square-foot retail center in Chesterton, a city in Northwest Indiana. Jimmy John’s and Little Caesars anchor the property. Mitchell Kiven and Nicholas Kanich of Marcus & Millichap represented the Indiana-based seller, which was the original developer of the property. The asset sold to an Iowa-based buyer completing a 1031 exchange.

