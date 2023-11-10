Marcus & Millichap Arranges $10.2M Sale of Shopping Center in Streamwood, Illinois

STREAMWOOD, ILL. — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the $10.2 million sale of Westview Center in Streamwood, a northwest suburb of Chicago. The 114,735-square-foot shopping center is fully occupied. Tenants include AutoZone, Dollar Tree, Oak Street Health, Chuck E. Cheese, American Freight and H&R Block. Austin Weisenbeck and Sean Sharko of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, a limited liability company. Mark Ruble, Chris Lind and Brennan Clegg of Marcus & Millichap represented the buyer, a Midwest-based private investment group. The asset sold for 96 percent of the list price.