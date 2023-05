CHICAGO — Marcus & Millichap Capital Corp. (MMCC) has arranged a $10.6 million loan for the acquisition of six multifamily properties totaling 118 units in Chicago. The portfolio includes buildings in the Beverly and Ashburn neighborhoods. Dean Giannakopoulos of MMCC arranged the 24-month loan, which features a fixed interest rate and a loan-to-cost ratio of 75 percent. The lender was not provided.