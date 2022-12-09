Marcus & Millichap Arranges $10.6M Sale of Shopping Center in Lancaster, Ohio

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Midwest, Ohio, Retail

LANCASTER, OHIO — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the $10.6 million sale of Plaza Shopping Center in Lancaster, about 33 miles southeast of Columbus. The 210,522-square-foot property was 87 percent leased at the time of sale to tenants such as Ollie’s Bargain Outlet, Planet Fitness, AutoZone, Family Dollar, UPS Store, Rent-A-Center and Buffalo Wild Wings. Scott Wiles, CJ Jackson, Erin Patton and Craig Fuller of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, an Ohio-based REIT. The team also procured the buyer, Americas Realty LLC.