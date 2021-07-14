REBusinessOnline

Marcus & Millichap Arranges $10.7M Sale of Self-Storage Facility, Retail Building in Kent, Washington

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Retail, Self-Storage, Washington, Western

KENT, WASH. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of Glacier West Self Storage and Napa Auto Parts Store, located at 1415 and 1407 Central Ave. S in Kent. The transaction includes a 45,400-square-foot self-storage facility and a 6,000-square-foot NAPA Auto Parts Store. A limited liability company sold the asset to an undisclosed buyer for $10.7 million.

Built in 2001 on three acres, the 10-building self-storage facility features 134 climate-controlled units and 183 drive-up units without climate control.

Christopher Secreto of Marcus & Millchap’s Seattle office represented the seller in the transaction.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Jul
13
InterFace Student Housing 2021
Jul
22
Webinar: Invigorating the Seniors Housing Workforce
Aug
4
InterFace Active Adult 2021
Aug
18
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2021
Aug
25
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2021
Sep
9
InterFace Multifamily Texas 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Western Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews