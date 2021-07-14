Marcus & Millichap Arranges $10.7M Sale of Self-Storage Facility, Retail Building in Kent, Washington
KENT, WASH. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of Glacier West Self Storage and Napa Auto Parts Store, located at 1415 and 1407 Central Ave. S in Kent. The transaction includes a 45,400-square-foot self-storage facility and a 6,000-square-foot NAPA Auto Parts Store. A limited liability company sold the asset to an undisclosed buyer for $10.7 million.
Built in 2001 on three acres, the 10-building self-storage facility features 134 climate-controlled units and 183 drive-up units without climate control.
Christopher Secreto of Marcus & Millchap’s Seattle office represented the seller in the transaction.
